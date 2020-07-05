Defence employees across India to protest

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Defence civilian employees all over the country will observe a nationwide protest day by holding demonstration on July 3 — while also maintaining social distancing — on the call of the central trade unions and independent federations like the All India Defence Employees’ Federation which represents 4 Lakh defence employees.

The demonstration will be against the government’s decision to corporatise Ordnance Factory Board, allow private players to operate army workshops, abolition of posts in military engineer service and army units, outsourcing and FDI in defence, reduction of manpower in DGQA (directorate general of quality assurance), general dilution of labour laws among others.

“The demonstration will be a united and combined one in which Unions affiliated to AIDEF, INDWF (INTUC), BPMS (BMS), LPF and other Unions and Association will also participate in the demonstration,” a statement issued on Thursday read.

The federations of the defence civilian employees will take a decision after the second week of July to fix the date of commencement of the indefinite strike by the 41 Ordnance factory employees against the proposed move of the Government to corporatize the ordnance Factories and then to privatize it.