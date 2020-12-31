Decline in infiltration, terror incidents; 225 terrorists killed in J-K in 2020: Police chief

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a decrease in terrorist incidents, infiltration and civilian killings in 2020, while security forces carried out more than 100 “successful” counter-terrorism operations killing 225 terrorists, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing the annual press conference of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Singh said, “We undertook over 100 successful operations in J&K. Ninety operations took place in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu. As many as 225 terrorists were killed — 207 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu division.”

He said that among the slain terrorists, 47 were top commanders belonging to various outfits. “Today, all top commanders of various outfits have been eliminated,” he added.

The DGP said 16 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel — 15 in Kashmir and one in Jammu — and 44 security forces jawans — 42 in Kashmir and two in Jammu — were killed while fighting terrorism this year.

Singh said that police and security agencies have cracked down on overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits, who throw grenades or work as messengers and couriers.

“As many as 635 OGWs were arrested and 56 out of them were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA),” he said.

During the year, 299 terrorists and their associates were arrested and 12 terrorists surrendered, he said.

The police chief said that 426 weapons, over 9,000 ammunition and magazines, and a huge cache of explosive material were recovered and seized during anti-terror operations.

There has been a decrease in the number of civilian killings this year. “As many as 38 civilians were killed this year as compared to 44 last year,” Singh said.

He, however, said that there has been a slight increase in terrorist recruitment this year as compared to last year. “But 70 per cent of them have either been eliminated or have left terror outfits and returned. As many as 46 terrorists have been arrested and 76 have been killed (among new recruits). Their shelf life is very less,” the DGP said.

He said that there is large scale decrease in the level of infiltrations this year. Due to strong anti-infiltration grid, the infiltration is down, he said.

Singh said that Pakistan is trying to increase the arch of terrorism to Jammu region and foment communal trouble here.

“There were a dozen terrorists active in the Jammu region, the number has reduced to three now. They are in Kishtwar district, we are tracking them,” Singh said.

The police chief further said that despite several attempts by Pakistan, cases of infiltration this year is the lowest in the last three-four years.

“So, they (Pakistan) had to rely on local recruits and they tried to supply weapons, explosive materials and cash to them through drones, most of these were foiled,” he said.

“The best thing is that the trend of local youths joining terror group is constantly decreasing,” he added.