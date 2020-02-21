Debbie Abrahams was sent back ‘badi izzat se’, we believe her ideology is anti-India: MEA on UK MP visa row

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry into India since she was travelling without a valid visa, but that information is already in the public domain.

However, this is probably the first time someone from the government has categorically acknowledged in the same breath that the Labour Party MP from the United Kingdom holds “anti-India sentiments” and that she has had a “sustained campaign against India”.Addressing a press conference in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “She came here without a valid visa so we sent her back badi izzat se from Delhi airport. We believe that her statements and ideology are anti-India. There is a sustained campaign from her side against India.”

The visa row

Abrahams was critical of India’s move of August 5 to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, thereby dividing it into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir (with a Legislative Assembly), and Ladakh (without a Legislative Assembly).

On Monday (February 17), Abrahams was stopped at the Delhi airport and told she can’t enter India. The Ministry of Home Affairs later clarified that her e-visa was cancelled and that she was apprised about it in time and “with due processes”.

“British MP Debbie Abrahams’ e-visa was cancelled, so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today (after she arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am). She was informed about it timely and with due process,” the MHA statement said.

Debbie Abrahams’ Delhi ordeal

She alleged that Indian authorities treated her like a ‘criminal’ and prevented her from meeting family and friends in Delhi.

“Along with everyone else, I presented myself at the immigration desk with my documents including my e-visa, had my photograph taken and then the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then, he told me my visa was rejected, took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes. When he came back he was very rude and aggressive, shouting at me saying ‘come with me’. I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned-off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn’t know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me,” Abrahams said in a statement.

The British High Commission was, however, perplexed over the denial and said they had provided her with consular access while she was at the Delhi airport.

The Kashmir controversy

Around a month after Article 370 was abrogated, Abrahams had asked the European Union to mediate on “India’s internal matter” and urged the British government to “act”.

“The Indian government’s unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A without any involvement of the Kashmiri people is undemocratic and breaches United Nations Security Council Resolutions. With concerns of human rights abuses, the UK government must act,” she had said in a tweet on August 31.“As Chair of the APPG on Kashmir, I have also written to the Vice-President of the EU Commission on their assessment of the use of violence; whether they will call for a moratorium on India’s action and how the Commission can help mediate a solution to this long-running dispute,” she further said.