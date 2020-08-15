Deal To Buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark 1A Jets And Indigenous Attack Helicopters For IAF Close To Fruition

| By

SOURCE: Swarajya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day said that the deals to buy LCA Tejas aircraft and indigenous attack helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) are close to fruition.

As per defence news website Livefist, this is the first time that either the LCA Tejas aircraft or the light combat helicopter have been mentioned in an Independence Day speech.

Under the indigenous defence deals, the government is expected to procure 83 indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk.1A jets from HAL in a deal worth $5.2 Billion.

The final paperwork for the deal is reportedly complete and awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Finance.

LCA Mark 1A will be a more capable fighter than the original Mark 1 variant.

Mark 1A variant of the LCA will come with around 40 major and minor improvements over Mark 1. These improvements include the introduction of an active electronically scanned array radar for detection of enemy aircraft at greater ranges and resistance to jamming, and a faster turnaround of each aircraft after each sortie.

It was earlier reported that the HAL had ramped up production for the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in Bengaluru after getting a signal that a contract for the same is near.