Deal for 83 LCA-Tejas and additional Sukhoi-30 soon with HAL.

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Indian Air Force (IAF) and India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will soon ink a deal for the purchase of additional 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters at upcoming DefExpo 2020 to be held next month in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh said a reliable sources close to idrw.org along with a deal for 83 LCA-Tejas Mk1A jets.

HAL was pushing for the order of an additional 72 Su-30MKI fighters with IAF, but Indian Air Force is reluctant to place new orders in such a large number and has decided to procure only 12 jets to replace 9 jets which were lost in accidents from its induction in 2002. This 12 additional Sukhoi’s will help the Indian Air Force to maintain and take fleet strength over the original 272 Su-30MKI fighters.

HAL will be delivering the last batch of Sukhoi-30MKI in March this year and without a deal for additional 12 Sukhoi’s production line will come to halt due to which deal for 12 jets is likely to be concluded by March this year so that production line which has been manufacturing 12 jets per year can maintain the same pace till March 2021.

IAF is also likely to place orders for 21 Older un-assembled air frames of MiG-29 with Russia soon with UPG upgrade Standard to make them compatible with the current fleet of Mig-29UPG in the IAF fleet. 2020 will see the induction of 12 FOC grade LCA-Tejas Mk1 and arrival of 8 Dassault Rafale fighter jets from May onwards. HAL is expected to deliver at least 10 Sukhoi-30MKI (2 older batches) to IAF in 2020 if a deal for 12 more Su-30s is concluded soon.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes