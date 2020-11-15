Day After Ceasefire Violations, Imran Khan Tells India He Knows How to Defend Pakistan

| By

SOURCE: INDIA NEWS

A day after massive ceasefire violations, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the world cannot remain indifferent or silent in the face of irrefutable evidence provided by his country of India’s direct involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan.

“We have provided irrefutable evidence of India’s state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan. Details of financial and material support and Indian state’s direct involvement in terrorism have been given to the world which, in the face of this evidence, cannot remain indifferent or silent,” PM Imran said in a statement on Twitter.

Amid these developments, Imran Khan said his country expects the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan.

“We expect the international community to force India to end its terrorism and bring to justice those responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Pakistan. Our resilient and courageous security agencies and forces will continue to give their all to protect our people,” he said in another tweet.

He further added that Pakistan knows how to defend the country and will continue to do so with combined national resolve.

“Let there be no doubt anywhere that we know how to defend our country and will continue to do so with our combined national resolve,” he added.