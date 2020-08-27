Dawood Ibrahim worried after DNA exposes mobster’s relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat

SOURCE: DNA INDIA

Following Zee News’ DNA exposure of infamous mobster Dawood Ibrahim, now being sheltered by Pakistan, the fact has now come out in the open that the criminal is engaged in a relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat.

According to sources, the terrorist, mobster, and drug dealer is now upset with the DNA exposé and has now started his own personal investigation into how his relationship details with Mehwish Hayat were revealed.

Who is Mehwish Hayat?

Born on January 6, 1983, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat is known for her roles in Load Wedding, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Actor in Law. The 37-year-old Mehwish was not a known face until a few years ago but she has now become a popular face of Pakistan’s media and glamor industry.

Relationship with Dawood Ibrahim

As is apparent from the birth year, Mehwish is 27 years younger than Dawood and it is believed that she is the underworld don’s biggest weakness at this time.

Mehwish had started her career with an item number and it is said that after this item number she grabbed the attention of Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that Mehwish later got opportunities to work in several big projects due to her closeness with an influential person from Karachi, who is no one but Dawood.

The meteoric rise of Mehwish shows that Dawood still maintains a lot of hold in the film industry and he can make anyone’s career in the glamour industry.

‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ controversy

Notably, Dawood’s relationship with Mehwish first came to light in 2019 when the actress was awarded the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’, a big civilian honour in Pakistan. Several people had raised questions over Pakistan’s government decision to bestow ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ to Mehwish and it was reported by a web portal that the Pakistani film industry is shocked to know that Mehwish has been given such a big honour.?

The web portal questioned whether Mehwish was given the ‘Tamga-e-Imtiaz’ honour because she has really done so much work for the film industry or because of her relationship with a Karachi-based powerful person who is very close to Pakistan’s ruling ‘Tehreek-e-Insaf’ party. When Mehwish was trolled after this news, she called it a conspiracy against her.