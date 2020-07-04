Cybersecurity Chief: Can handle hacking threats

| By

SOURCE: The Tribune

Lt Gen Rajesh Pant (retd), National Cybersecurity Coordinator, said today that the country was capable of handling cybersecurity issues. He also exhorted corporates to improve their cyber awareness in order to avoid falling prey to malevolent hackers.

His remarks come against the backdrop of Chinese hackers attempting to debilitate India’s digital services as a spillover of the LAC tensions. Addressing a webinar on cyber crime management during Covid organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), he said, “Our systems are well in place. More importantly, people handling cybersecurity in our country have an edge over other countries.”