CSIO, HAL to develop aviation technology

SOURCE: TNS

The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Lucknow, have joined hands for the design and development of futuristic aviation technologies for different aerial platforms.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed today, HAL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, would avail of the services of the CSIO, a national research and development organisation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, for various avionics in ongoing and future projects.

CSIO Director Prof SA Ramakrishna said it was a great achievement.