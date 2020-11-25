‘Crying wolf is back’: India’s former face at UN, Syed Akbaruddin mocks Pak after it submits dossier to UNSG

A day after Pakistan presented a “dossier of lies” to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accusing India of stoking terrorism in Pakistan, Syed Akbaruddin, who served as India’s permanent representative at the United Nations at New York, took a sharp dig at Pakistan saying “the crying wolf is back”.

Pakistan gave the dossier after India provided a dossier to some UN Security Council members accusing terrorists from Pakistan of attempting an attack in the Kashmir.

Akbaruddin slammed Islamabad for peddling false narrative and shared a video with the voice of a pack of howling wolves embedded with photographs of Pakistani officials presenting dossier on India to the United Nations over the years.

Syed Akbaruddin calls Pakistan ‘crying wolf’

The crying wolf is back, said Akbaruddin in a tweet.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram accused India of violating international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions by sponsoring terrorism saying Pakistan called on Guterres and the international community “to take note of Indian terrorism and subversion against Pakistan and to prevail on India to desist from these illegal and aggressive activities.”

A spokesperson for India’s mission to the United Nations in New York denied the charges calling it a “dossier of lies” against New Delhi at the United Nations.

Concocting documents and peddling false narratives is not new to Pakistan, which hosts the world’s largest number of UN proscribed terrorists, said the spokesperson.

Dossier of lies have no takers: India

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador, TS Tirumurti further said that Pakistan can cry hoarse from the rooftops but cannot change the fact that they are the epicentre of terrorism.

Their lies have no takers, he added.

Four terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed entered Kashmir through a tunnel last week and opened fire when their truck was stopped for a routine inspection by the security forces.

The security forces also seized Pakistan-made mobile phones, SIM cards, shoes and medicine indicating that the terrorists were taking orders from across the border.

Last year in May, the UN Security Council had blacklisted Masood Azhar, the head of JeM.