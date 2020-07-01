CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

By

SOURCE: HT

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a civilian were killed on Wednesday after terrorists open fired at the paramilitary’s road opening party in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said. The terrorists had attacked CRPF’s road opening party when they were placing a check post along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

Three other CRPF troopers were also injured in the attack and are being treated at a hospital, according to officials.“We #lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian in a #terrorist #attack at #Sopore. Three CRPF personnel also got injured in the attack. Area has been cordoned off and search is on to nab the #terrorists,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The man, a 64-year-old resident of Srinagar, was passing by in his vehicle when the attack happened and was killed in the firing, officials said. His grandson was also with him.

“JKP #rescued a three years old boy from getting hit by bullets during #terrorist #attack in #Sopore. @JmuKmrPolice (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

However, his family said he reached the spot after the attack and alleged that CRPF personnel asked him to get out of his vehicle and killed him on the road.

A CRPF spokesperson said they have not received any input from the ground.

After the attack, the area was cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants.

Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police, had said on Tuesday that anti-terror operations are on at full throttle in Kashmir and 128 terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces so far this year.

“In the Kashmir region, 48 terrorists have been eliminated this month. Till June the security forces have eliminated 128 terrorists, out of whom 70 belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen, 20 each from Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba and remaining from other groups,” Singh said.