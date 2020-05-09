CRPF not doing its work: Kashmir Police IG triggers controversy with comments against Central force

At a time when anti-terror operations in Kashmir have peaked, a growing trust deficit between the forces on the ground is a matter of concern. A comment made by Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on the CRPF”s role in counter-terrorism operations has stirred controversy among the forces deployed in the valley. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that plays a key role in Jammu and Kashmir in anti-terror operations and even in law and order duties, in an internal note, has raised the subject of “unpleasant remarks” made by the senior police officer about the force during a meeting chaired by the director-general of J&K Police.

“CRPF is not doing their work well. All the intelligence is gathered by Jammu and Kashmir Police and operations are done by Army or Rashatriya Rifles. CRPF is just named, everybody knows this,” the note says attributing the comments made by the inspector general of police, Kashmir Range, during a meeting to discuss anti-terror operations and Covid-19.

Senior officers from the police and CRPF attended the meeting on April 29.

“To avoid public embarrassment, the CRPF officer didn’t react at the spot. However, after the meeting, we met him personally and raised objection about the unpleasant remark about the force,” the note dated April 29 reads.

According to sources, the matter has been taken up with the top brass of CRPF top brass and the comments by a senior officer are not in good taste.

The note adds that the police officer who made the comments also went on to say that he himself has served in CRPF.

Interestingly, on Friday, more than a week since the meeting, J&K CRPF DGP Dilbagh Singh complemented the role of BSF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, and CISF deployed on various assignments in the union territory.

“#DGP J&K Shri Dilbagh Singh complemented role of #BSF, #CRPF, @SSB, #ITBP & #CISF deployed on the various assignment in J&K. Specially #CRPF has played a significant role both in maintaining #L&O and #CI grids.@JmuKmrPolice @crpfindia@BSF_India @ITBP_official @CISFHQrs,” a tweet from the official handle of J&K police said complimenting the force for law and order duties and counterintelligence grid.

CRPF is part of joint the anti-terror operations along with the Indian Army and J&K Police regularly. The force was part of the operation in which top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riaz Naikoo was killed in his native village in Pulwama. The operation was hailed as a big success for security forces.