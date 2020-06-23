CRPF jawan martyred, two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

One CRPF jawan was martyred and two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandzoo area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (June 23).

According to Army, two AK-47 have been recovered from the site of encounter and the joint operation is still in progress. Jammu and Kashmir police GDP said, “On a credible police input an operation was initiated by Pulwama police at village Bandzoo early this morning along with local Army and CRPF units. He added that two terrorists were killed while one CRPF jawan was injured who later succumbed to the injuries. The CRPF jawan got injured when the terrorists opened fire at the cordon party.

A major tragedy averted in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday 9june 22) night after a grenade hurled by terrorists at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Pulwama missed its target.

PTI quoted officials as saying that the grenade exploded near the camp. “Terrorists hurled a grenade at the CRPF camp at Batagund in Tral area at around 8.30 pm,” police officials said.

The CRPF personnel fired a few rounds in the air following the blast. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they said.