CRPF DG tests negative for coronavirus

SOURCE: ANI

Director General of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Sunday said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. However, he will follow further protocols as per medical advice.”Intermediate and linked personnel including self have tested negative as per reports flowing today. However, further protocols will be followed as per medical advice,” said Maheshwari.

With the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the CRPF testing positive for the coronavirus, Maheshwari, who came into indirect contact with him through an official, had given his sample for COVID-19 testing.https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/AP_APR_5.jpgAccording to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus.