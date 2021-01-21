CRPF considering inducting women in elite CoBRA commando battalions

SOURCE: PTI

The CRPF is mulling induction of women personnel in its specialised jungle warfare commando force CoBRA, force chief AP Maheshwari said on Thursday. Ten Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units with over 12,000 personnel were raised under the CRPF in 2009 for undertaking intelligence-based jungle warfare operations.

“We are favourably considering inducting women in the CoBRA,” Maheshwari said during a press conference here.

The majority of CoBRA teams are deployed in various Naxal violence affected states and a few are based in the northeastern states under counter-insurgency operations.

Troops inducted in CoBRA units have to meet tough mental and physical parameters.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has had women personnel in combat since 1986 when its first ‘Mahila’ battalion was raised. It has six such units at present.

The force, with a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, is the country’s largest paramilitary force and is designated as the lead internal security combat unit.

Outreach programmes

A source involved in the anti-terror operations in south Kashmir said: “We have increased our outreach programmes. There is regular interaction with the youth now which includes music festivals, sports tournaments and even visits to Army establishments.”

Asked what will be the course of action for 2021, the source said, “We are going to increase outreach programmes by being in regular touch with the youth. Our first focus is to ensure surrender. However, when the terrorists open fire, there is no other way than to fire back”.

The source added that strict measures have been put in place to ensure that disproportionate force is not used during operations.

A total of 225 terrorists have been killed in 2020, Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh had said on 31 December.