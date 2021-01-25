CRPF brave Mohan Lal, who tried to stop Pulwama bomber, honoured with gallantry award posthumously

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector Mohan Lal, who had lost his life during the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, was on Monday awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) posthumously.

Mohan Lal is among the 131 CRPF personnel who are being awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

In total, 207 police bravery medals have been announced by the Union government apart from 89 President’s police medals for distinguished service and 650 police medals for meritorious service, as per a list released by the Union Home Ministry.

Of the 207 bravery medals, two police personnel have been awarded the highest President’s Police Medal (PPMG) for Gallantry – CRPF’s Lal and late Jharkhand Police ASI Banua Oraon. Another 205 personnel have been awarded the second-highest police medal for gallantry or the PMG.

To recall, the CRPF had lost 40 personnel in the Pulwama terror attack in which a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit had ambushed the paramilitary force’s convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

According to reports then, an inquiry had come across a video from atop a stationery CRPF bunker vehicle in the convoy which highlighted the heroics of late Mohan Lal.

Lal, who was on ROP duty as per CRPF officials, was seen in the video trying to stop the suicide bomber’s explosive-laden vehicle from moving towards the convoy.

The inquiry had issued a recommendation to posthumously honour the martyred brave with a gallantry award.

Lal’s family resides in Uttarkashi’s Barkot village.

Meanwhile, two officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also been honoured with the Police Medal for Gallantry – Assistant Commandant Anurag K Singh and Deputy Commandant Rajesh Luthra. Assistant Commandant Singh had killed 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists alongside the Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir in July 2017, while Deputy Commandant Rajesh Luthra had successfully handled a face-off at the LAC in Ladakh in 2019.