CRPF ASI injured in Ganderbal grenade blast dies, toll rises to 2

SOURCE: ANI

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died here at a hospital on Tuesday, six days after sustaining injuries in a grenade blast in Ganderbal district, officials said.

ASI Nitra Pal Singh was among the three personnel who were heavily injured in a grenade blast by terrorists while performing duties during the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Ganderbal on December 23.

Singh took his last breath at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar where he had been admitted after being injured in the grenade attack.

Earlier on December 24, CRPF constable Mritunjoy Chetia succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS.