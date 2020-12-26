Criticism on army by Opposition akin to Indian propaganda: PM Imran Khan

| By

SOURCE: GEO TV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said today, in a never before seen manner, the Opposition is “targetting” the army and criticising it just like the “India propaganda machine”.

He was speaking in Chakwal following the unveiling of Chakwal University. “I have brought the sort of projects here that will bring a change in society. People ask what change really is. Change takes place in the mind first, and then you see a difference on the ground.

“Please remember this. People think change can be brought about with the push of a button. Change has to be ushered in by first bringing about a difference in the way people think,” the prime minister said.

He said that many people of the area — from Jhelum, Chakwal, and Mianwali — had joined the army and had rendered numerous sacrifices in the service of the armed forces.

“So I know […] and our members of parliament were saying this […] the way the political Opposition is levelling criticism on the army is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history,” PM Imran Khan said.

He said former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf was also criticised but he was the country’s leader as well as the army chief, “so yes of course he was criticised”.

“But the sort of language that is being used for the army today is the kind that India’s propaganda machine uses against the army.”

The premier said that the Opposition only holds its own interests dear and not those of the country.

PM Imran Khan said that if anyone grants “any of these people” an NRO, it will be the greatest act of treason against the country.

“What kind of example are we setting for our children? That the powerful can get away with anything?” he asked.

He said that the Opposition has been decrying “rigged elections” for the past two years but has not provided any proof. Citing the example of the recently held presidential elections in the US, he said that when a hue and cry over rigging was raised, the media was the first to ask for proof.