Creation of CDS will help India face challenges of modern warfare: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff was part of a ”momentous and comprehensive reform”, which will help the country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare. The Prime Minister also paid homage to all those who had served and laid down their lives for the nation and heaped praise on the newly-appointed CDS General Bipin Rawat as an ‘outstanding officer’.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, ”I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.”

In another tweet, the PM said, ”As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development.”

The PM further also reminded that on 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he had announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff.

”This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians,” the PM tweeted.

The PM expressed confidence that the ”creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS, which is a momentous and comprehensive reform, will help the country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.”

On Wednesday, the very first day of New Yar 2020, CDS General Bipin Rawat refuted allegations about him being politically inclined and asserted that the services work on government directions.

“We stay far away from politics, very far. We have to work according to the directions of the government in power,” General Rawat said during a media interaction when his reaction was sought on allegations about his political inclination.

It may be recalled that on December 26, Rawat, then Army Chief, had said that leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership, in a reference to the countrywide anti-CAA protests.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction,” he had said. Several leaders across the political spectrum had taken exceptions to his statement and condemned his remark.

Communist Party of India (CPI) released a statement on General Rawat`s remark, accusing him of violating Section 21 of the Army Act. The remark violated service rules which prohibit him from making any kind of comment unrelated to Army matters, it said.

Taking a dig at him, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said, “Leadership is knowing the limits of one`s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head.”Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had also expressed similar sentiments.

Several parts of the country witnessed a spate of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), many of which turned violent.