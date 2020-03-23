Covid-19 outbreak: Stay put till further orders, Army tells troops on leave

| By

SOURCE: TNN

To prevent the spread of coronavirus among its ranks, families across various military stations and cantonments, the Army’s Western Command has asked its personnel who are on leave to stay put till further orders. The Western Command authorities have also put troops on high alert for providing assistance to civil administration in the region, if necessary.

However, no case of Covid-19 has been reported among Army personnel in the Western Command jurisdiction so far.Nevertheless, Western Command has put in place precautionary measures. Official travel of troops has been curtailed and large gatherings are being avoided. Most of the meetings are being held through video conferencing. All institutes and clubs located inside the military formations of Western Command have been closed.‘Western Command committed to discharging duty’All military hospitals have also been adequately prepared with special wards to deal with Covid-19 patients. Although sanitisation kits for medical staff are at a premium, alternate measures and precautions are being followed. Helplines have been established in all stations for assistance of all serving persons and veterans.

One of the strategicallyimportant commands of the Army that guards the western theatre falling in the jurisdiction of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, has also instituted multiple screening measures at all entry points in military areas coming under the command.

Timings of the canteen facilities and shopping centres have been regulated to avoid rush at the counters.A spokesperson of the Western Command said the visits of civilians and exservicemen to military stations have also been curtailed to avoid community transmission of the virus. In case it is unavoidable, people can gain access to military areas only after thorough screening.

“Necessary liaison with civil administration has also been carried out for information sharing and providing assistance if required. Western Command is fully committed in discharging its duty towards the nation during the Covid-19 crisis,” the spokesperson added.

Similar steps have been taken by all airbases in the region, which has most of the sensitive and operational airbases of the country, including Ambala and Sirsa in Haryana, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara in Punjab and Chandigarh. A senior IAF official told TOI that movement of the IAF personnel is restricted and multiple measures are being taken to screen troops. All the airbases have been sanitised. The IAF personnel are not allowed to go out of airbases unless it is an emergency. However, the operational flying in the airbases is continuing, the officer added.