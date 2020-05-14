COVID-19 not a natural virus, was created in laboratory, says Nitin Gadkari

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a first official statement from the Centre on the origin of global pandemic COVID-19, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the virus was not natural and was created in a laboratory. The rumour mills are rife that coronavirus, which originated from China’s Wuhan and has claimed over 2.5 million lives worldwide, was created in a government lab in China’s Wuhan with the US saying it had “significant evidence” that the virus came from a laboratory.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Gadkari further said that people need to understand the art of living with corona. “That art of living is very important as it is not a natural virus. It is an artificial virus and many countries across the world are researching for a vaccine,” Gadkari said.

This is not a natural virus

This admission coming from a senior cabinet minister is extremely significant given the fact that most of the countries have blamed a lab in Wuhan for the creation of the virus.

“The second thing is the detection methodology. We need some good methodology. Immediately, we can identify (the virus). This is unexpected because this virus from a laboratory, this is not a natural virus,” he added.

Gadkari’s statement comes at a time when countries across the world, including the United States, have raised suspicions that the virus, demanding an investigation into the origin of the virus.

Chinese virus and investigation over its origin

US President Donald Trump has blamed China on multiple occasions for allowing the virus to spread across the world.

At one point of time, the US President also referred COVID-19 as ‘Chinese virus’ leading to a war of words between the President and Chinese diplomats with both countries blaming each other for the origin of the virus.

Meanwhile, Gadkari expressed confidence that the countries, including India, are prepared to handle the coronavirus crisis.