COVID-19: J&K police asks people to ‘stay home’, says thermal drones to be used to monitor public movement

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Jammu and Kashmir police, on Monday, asked the public to not come out of their houses on Tuesday, in wake of the lockdown that has been imposed in the valley amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir), while speaking to the Times of India about the matter said that the police will now start the use of thermal drones to monitor the public movement in the valley.

Drones to make announcements

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also used drones in some parts of the city to announce restrictions on the movement of people as part of the 10-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to news agency PTI, an officer could allegedly be seen recording a message into a drone in a video shared by the police on social media. “Please cooperate with your police. The cure for coronavirus disease isyour cooperation. Please stay indoors for your own safety and of your family,” the officer said in the message relayed by the drone.

The reports suggested that the drones were used near the iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Lal Chowk which has been completely sealed as part of the lockdown announced by the administration on Sunday.

Press Trust of India also reported that in order to ensure that people take the lockdown seriously and to foresee that no rules are violated, the Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength across the city.

Coronavirus in India

As of 8:45 am on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that the number of total coronavirus cases has now risen to 492 in the country. As of now, nine people have lost their lives in connection with the virus and 37 people have been cure and/or discharged from the hospitals.