Covid-19: Hindus denied food supplies in Pakistan’s Karachi

SOURCE: ANI

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, thousands of needy gathered at Rehrri Ghoth in Karachi to receive food supplies and daily essentials. However, those who belong to the Hindu community were told to go back since the rations were only meant for Muslims. Sindh government issued order to distribute ration in lockdown through local NGOs and administration to daily wage workers and labourers. The distribution of food supplies was organised by local government in collaboration with the district government.

Hindus were told that they were not eligible for having food supplies since it was only meant for Muslims, informed activists. No screening arrangements were provided for nearly 3,000 people who had gathered to collect rations. Hindus in Lyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Karachi as well as all over Sindh are being denied a share in government food.

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist has warned that the minorities are now faced with a serious food crisis and asked the Indian government to send supplies via Rajasthan to Sindh. He appealed to PM Modi to intervene without delay to avert a human crisis in Sindh. There are more than half a million Hindus living in Sindh province of Pakistan.