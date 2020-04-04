COVID-19: Danish Kaneria asks Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to help Hindu minorities in Pakistan

SOURCE: The Statesman

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has requested Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help the Hindu minorities in the country as well after the Indian duo had offered their help to Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against the COOVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kaneria wrote, “I request Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis.” Earlier, both Harbhajan and Yuvraj had made an appeal to their fans to make a donation to the foundation of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi which is working there to help people in overcoming the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj and Harabhajan’s appeal for Shahid Afridi Foundation did not go down well with their Indian fans as the duo’s national and moral responsibilities were put on question for supporting Pakistan and ignoring India’s plight in the middle of the pandemic.

#ShameOnYuviBhajji became a Twitter trend and the once-heartthrobs of Indian cricket were called anti-nationals and shameless with the countrymen refusing to accept their humanitarian gesture which went beyond the borders.

However, both the players reacted strongly to the backlash. Yuvraj said that he didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings and all he tried was to help people suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan replied by uploading a video on his Twitter handle showing Sikhs preparing and distributing food to needy in England. “No religion, no cast, only humanity…that’s what it is…stay safe stay home…spread love not hate or virus…let’s pray for every single one…May Waheguru bless us all,” he wrote along with the video.