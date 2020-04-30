Coronavirus spreads anti-Chinese feeling in Southeast Asia, but the prejudice goes back centuries

Ethnic Chinese were cast in the familiar anti-Semitic mould as greedy, clannish outsiders, who secretly conspired to maintain their stranglehold on the economy.

The pejorative Jewish-Chinese comparison is found in the official report of the first Dutch fleet to reach the Indonesian archipelago in 1596. Of the several thousand ethnic Chinese living in Banten, near present-day Jakarta, the author wrote: “They [Chinese] are very much like Jews in our country: for wherever they go out they have a balance with them … and pay great attention to any profit.”

An English merchant who travelled to Java in 1602 wrote that the Chinese there “… like Jews live crouching under … [the Javanese], but rob them of their wealth and send it to China … [they] are very crafty people in trading, using all kinds of cunning and deceit …”

A French colonial official in 1723 wrote: “The Chinese in Asia, like the Jews in Europe, are spread out wherever there is something to be gained; tricksters, usurers, saying little but very subtle and adaptable at exploiting a good opportunity.”

In the late 19th century, a British official in Siam, now Thailand, declared that “the Chinese are the Jews of Siam … by judicious use of their business faculties and their powers of combination, they hold the Siamese in the palm of their hand”.

Until the 20th century, such analogies were largely the province of European colonists. However, in 1914 and using a pseudonym, the Thai King Vajiravudh published an influential pamphlet titled “The Jews of the East”, which described the Chinese as avaricious barbarians who were “entirely devoid of morals and mercy”.

After the Second World War, many new Southeast Asian nations implemented racially discriminatory policies, leading a minister in the People’s Republic of China to lament: “We Chinese are being looked on as the Jews of Asia.”