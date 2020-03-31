Coronavirus Pandemic: Indian Army Modifies Bus To Carry Coronavirus Patients Along With Medical Aids

The Indian Army has modified a bus to carry patients suffering from coronavirus symptoms in the country. The ADG-PI Indian Army Twitter page released an image of the bus, which will be used to treat covid-19 patients. The bus was modified by the Western Command of the Indian Army.

According to the Tweet by the ADG-PI (Additional Directorate General of Public Information) of Indian Army stated all the changes made to treat covid-19 patients while ensuring the safety of the driver and co-driver. The modified bus will come with a single-entry, treatment chamber with ventilators and isolation for the driver and co-driver. The modified bus will also come with disposable seat covers and a process for decontamination. The Western Command of the Indian Army will also be providing special protective gear and equipment for the medical staff as well.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on 24th of March announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. The lockdown which extends till the 14th of April has been put in place to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. India currently has over 1000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country. The Prime Minister has asked everyone to stay home and socially distance themselves. Only essential service providers such as the food delivery personnel, fire brigade, police, medics and others are allowed to step-out during this period.

Most automobile companies have suspended operations at their manufacturing facility. The companies are, however, working with the central government to manufacture ventilators and other medical equipment in a large scale process. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and others have started production of ventilators and medical equipment. There are also other companies which have donated large amounts of money to help acquire all the equipment required to fight the deadly virus.

Also, similar to the modified bus by the Indian Army, the Indian Railways has also modified a train coach as a quarantine facility. The Indian Railways has disabled its operations, which has allowed it to turn compartments into quarantine facilities. This plan is currently in its prototype phase.

Thoughts On The Indian Army’s Modified Bus To Fight Covid-19 The modified bus by the Indian Army is an excellent way to reach a larger number of patients, who require attention during these testing times. The modified bus will help the patients get tested more easily and receive immediate medical attention.