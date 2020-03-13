Coronavirus: Govt may close down India-Pakistan Kartarpur Corridor due to COVID-19

SOURCE: DHNS

After virtually closing down its door for foreign tourists in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, India will soon take a call on closing down the Kartarpur Corridor, which links Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

Asked if the Government is planning to close down the cross-border corridor, Anil Malik, the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, told journalists on Thursday that a decision would be taken soon. Indian pilgrims going to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan through the corridor are already undergoing medical screening on their return in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The cross-border corridor was opened in November 2019 to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Kartarpur in neighbouring Pakistan.

The beating-the-retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan has already been suspended indefinitely in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.