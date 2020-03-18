Coronavirus: anti-Chinese conspiracy theories go viral in India, amid frayed ties

SOURCE: SCMP
Last week, a senior Indian opposition leader shared a link on Twitter and called the novel coronavirus a “bioweapon that went [rogue]” and “an act of terror”. The post by Manish Tewari came weeks after he had tweeted an excerpt from a fictional thriller, insinuating that the virus had been developed in a Chinese lab, with state support.
Tewari’s tweet is among scores of messages on India’s social media networks – from messaging groups to YouTube channels and Facebook feeds – that have been perpetuating disinformation and conspiracy theories about China and Chinese people, since the virus broke out last year.
The posts, which have xenophobic and racist undertones, include remarks mocking the diets of Chinese people, fake videos alleging that the Chinese authorities are killing citizens to prevent the spread of Covid-19, false “advisories” in the name of Unicef, and dubious home remedies for curing Covid-19.
In WhatsApp groups, there have also been viral videos purportedly showing the excesses of Chinese officials in dealing with the pandemic.
According to a media report from ANI, one advocate in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Monday approached a local court in the city of Muzaffarpur to lodge a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese ambassador to India on charges of “hatching a conspiracy to spread coronavirus”.
That India has a disinformation problem is clear. Dozens of deaths, many by public lynching, have been linked to rumours spread on social media.The country is the largest market for WhatsApp globally, with more than 400 million users. Courts and governments in the country have constantly criticised social media networks for their inability to rein in disinformation.
Amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, media reports have suggested that people in India’s northeastern region, bordering China, as well as in the capital, New Delhi, have been subjected to racist attacks.
According to Maya Mirchandani, a journalist and senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, much of the disinformation on social media is fed on by fear, anger, insecurity and grievance.
The issue is made worse by India’s frayed ties with China, as well as their history of military conflicts and mutual suspicion, Mirchandani said.
“These political differences also fuel mistrust. Adding to it, because China is not an open democracy, there is suspicion that accurate information is not coming out of the country,” she said.
A Pew Research Centre survey in December 2019 on global attitudes towards China showed that only 23 per cent of those surveyed in India had a favourable opinion of China, compared with the global average of 35 per cent.
The frayed ties between the two countries makes it easy for many in India to see China as the enemy, and in their fear and uncertainty, blame it for the outbreak, said Joseph MT, a sociologist at Mumbai University.
“When they cannot explain a tragedy, humans tend to want to look for enemies who they can blame and pin responsibility for the tragedy on. The Covid-19 outbreak is such a tragedy which has left people grasping for answers,” he said.
Joseph said the underlying point of messages such as those mocking Chinese diets as unusual and abnormal was to create an “other”.
“One way that you create an enemy is by dehumanising them and by painting them as being very different from you,” he said. “These messages do that and people, in their panic and anger over encountering an unknown disease, are spurred to share them.”