Coronavirus: anti-Chinese conspiracy theories go viral in India, amid frayed ties

| By

SOURCE: SCMP

Last week, a senior Indian opposition leader shared a link on Twitter and called the novel coronavirus a “bioweapon that went [rogue]” and “an act of terror”. The post by Manish Tewari came weeks after he had tweeted an excerpt from a fictional thriller, insinuating that the virus had been developed in a Chinese lab, with state support.

Tewari’s tweet is among scores of messages on India’s social media networks – from messaging groups to YouTube channels and Facebook feeds – that have been perpetuating disinformation and conspiracy theories about China and Chinese people, since the virus broke out last year.

The posts, which have xenophobic and racist undertones, include remarks mocking the diets of Chinese people, fake videos alleging that the Chinese authorities are killing citizens to prevent the spread of Covid-19, false “advisories” in the name of Unicef, and dubious home remedies for curing Covid-19.

In WhatsApp groups, there have also been viral videos purportedly showing the excesses of Chinese officials in dealing with the pandemic. In one, Chinese police officers are seen halting a car, asking the driver to get out, and when he refuses to cooperate, they throw a net across his face and take him away. After fact-checking done by Indian media, it emerged that the video was about a mock drill that Chinese officials were conducting in China’s Henan province.