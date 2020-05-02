Controversy erupts over Pakistan government’s decision to include Ahmadis in minority commission

| By

SOURCE: WION

Controversy surrounds over the inclusion of Ahmadis in Pakistan’s minority commission. A TV channel ran a story claiming Ahmadis were to be made part of the commission as they are a minority. Following the story, radical Islamists took to twitter and started trending against the community. Twitter trends were made declaring Ahmadis as traitors. Pakistan’s religious affairs minister was forced to clarify that no such proposal was under consideration.

Another federal minister Ali Muhammad Khan called for the beheading of all those who were involved in the blasphemy of the prophet, a tweet he did without naming the Ahmadi community.

Ali Muhammad also later posted a video statement in a tweet. The religious affairs ministry has now recommended to not make Ahmadis part of the minority commission.