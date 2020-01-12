Contract for 83 Tejas Mk1A at DEFEXPO

RAUNAK KUNDE

State-run aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to ink the final contract order for the construction of 83 Tejas Mk1A at the 11th edition of the biennial mega defense exhibition ” DefExpo 2020 ” to be held from 5th to 8th of Next month at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

After months of negotiations, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have fixed the price of the LCA-Tejas Mark 1A at about Rs 310 crore per fighter which is $43M per craft which is $20.5M more than the price agreed upon for manufacturing of 40 Tejas Mk1. Tejas Mk1A will come equipped with Next Generation Digital flight control computer (DFCC) borrowed from Tejas Mk2 program and will feature Dual Pylon for CCM and External ELL-8222WB self-protection jammer pod along with Elta’s ELM-52 X-Band Fire Control Radar, along with host of upgrades to its avionics and software and some minor improvements in its radar cross-section (RCS) and will be easy to maintain.

HAL has decided to manufacture 8 Tejas Mk1 Trainers from the first order and then continue with 10 more Tejas Mk1 Trainers from Second-order (Tejas Mk1A) before it starts work on the development of 73 Tejas Mk1A aircraft. Tejas Mk1A will have its first flight by 2022 but it might be a Trainer Variant.

