Construction of runway by IAF no new project, not linked with any stand-off: Div Com Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Thursday said that the work on the three-kilometre run way on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Bijbehera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag by the Indian Air Force (IAF) is not a new project and rather an old project that got stalled due to the winter.

“There is no connection of work on three-kilometre runway in South Kashmir by the IAF with Indo-China standoff. This has no link with any other issue. It was an old project on which work was suspended due to the winter,” Pole told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Amid the India-China stand-off in Ladakh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has started construction of a 3-kilometer long runway along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) in Bijbehara area of district Anantnag.

The construction work started on Monday and is going on fast pace. “The runway is being constructed by the Air Force,” Major General, A Sengupta, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Awantipora-based Victor Force had stated while addressing a press conference. Sources told KNO that emergency landing and runway strip was under construction