Conspiracies of Pakistan lovers will not be allowed to be successful: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

| By

SOURCE: ZEE MEDIA

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that the conspiracies of “collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces and those who still love Pakistan, who are out to foil Bangladesh’s hard-earned independence and turn the country into a failed state”, will never be allowed to be successful.

“The collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces and those who still love Pakistan are out to foil Bangladesh’s hard-earned independence and turn the country into a failed state. But we will not allow their conspiracies to be successful,” Dhaka Tribune quoted Hasina as saying while speaking at a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, organised by Awami League.

The Prime Minister, who is also the President of Awami League, recalled that Bangladesh fought and won the Liberation War against Pakistan, and said, “Our goal was that we will remain above Pakistan anyhow on all sides including economic, social, and cultural fronts. We are in a better position than everybody else. We must keep up this success.”