Consider it an honour if Indians are happy at my exit: DG ISPR to Pakistani Media

SOURCE: GEO TV

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday that he considered it an honour if Indians were happy over his transfer from the post of DG ISPR. The military spokesperson was speaking to defence reports when he dismissed Indian Prime Minister Modi’s recent remarks against Pakistan.

“Indian leadership says it will destroy Pakistan in 7-10 days,” he said. “I want to tell them that Pakistan Army will always continue to give you [Indians] their surprises.” The DG ISPR said that no power on earth could defeat a united nation. He said the Indian army couldn’t defeat 800,000 people of occupied Kashmir. “How will you defeat Pakistan, a nation of 210 million people?” he asked. Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan and India had almost gone to war The DG ISPR warned India against conducting any misadventure, saying that Pakistan will give an effective response in case of an “imposed war”.