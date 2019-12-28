Congress women’s wing tweets India map minus Kashmir, Twitterati furious

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

The Congress is taking some flak after Twitter users said its women’s wing, the All India Mahila Congress, posted a map of India without Jammu and Kashmir, or Ladakh. The Mahila Congress later deleted the tweet, multiple Twitter users said, posting screenshots.

The deleted post was from December 19; it was about the amended Citizenship law — which has sparked furious, sometimes deadly, protests across India — and contained a Hindi poem criticising the Uttar Pradesh government. It also showed a cartoon of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘holding’ the India map with a noose.

The two UTs to the north — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were missing. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently got himself into trouble by putting up a similar map. He did that in a tweet meant to invite his followers to join a Kozhikode rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens.

Protesters fear the CAA will shield non-Muslim illegal migrants identified by a pan-India NRC (the government now says there have been no talks on a nationwide register), and make a large number of Muslims stateless.