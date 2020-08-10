Congress Says Former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi’s Remarks on Defence Audit Reports are ‘Very Strange and Astonishing’

| By

SOURCE: PTI

The Congress on Sunday described as “very strange” and “shocking” the reported remarks by Rajiv Mehrishi, who completed his term as Comptroller and Auditor General of India last week, that defence audit reports were not made available online as they should not be easily accessible to Pakistan or China.

The Opposition party also asked if the earlier CAGs were compromising national security while uploading the reports. Mehrishi, who completed his term Friday as Comptroller and Auditor General of India, was quoted as saying by two leading English dailies that it was decided that certain defence reports and also any future defence-related audit findings would not be put up in view of tensions with neighbouring countries. “Though we submit our report before Parliament and the public accounts committee, it should not be easily accessible to Pakistan or China,” he was quoted as saying.

Asked about the remarks, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, “CAG is a high constitutional authority and therefore, I am hesitant to use strong words”. He described it as a very “strange, astonishing and a shocking explanation”.

“We have had CAG since our Constitution was created. Are you telling me that earlier CAGs did not put up, disclose or since the internet came 15-20 years ago, did not upload reports, because they are scared that Pakistan and China will see it?” Singhvi asked. “Is it that Pakistan became our enemy today and is it that earlier CAGs were compromising national security while uploading the reports? he asked.