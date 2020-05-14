Congress forces Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to delete China tweet

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Congress has sent out a message to party members to desist from comments against China that are not in conformity with the party position on the neighbouring country. The instruction came as the party forced its member in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to withdraw a strong comment against China to berate the neighbour in the wake of reports about stand off between Chinese and Indian forces near LAC. In the tweet that was later deleted, he wrote, “Be careful China, Indian forces know how to defang the venomous snakes like you, entire world is watching the sinister design of yellow expansionist.”

He urged Modi government to accord diplomatic recognition to Taiwan that China considers part of its territory.

Senior member Anand Sharma intervened to disown Chowdhury’s outburst as his personal comment which did not reflect the views of Congress. “Indian National Congress recognises and values the special strategic partnership between India and China. As two ancient civilisations and large economies of the world both countries are destined to make a significant contribution in 21st Century,” he tweeted.