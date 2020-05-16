Congress Distances Itself From Adhir Ranjan’s Tweet On China: ‘Not Party’s Stance’

China flies close to LAC

Apart from the two armies’ standoff, the Air Force was forced to rush its fighter jet patrols in Ladakh after Chinese military choppers were found to be flying close to the Line of Actual Control on Tuesday. “The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area,” government sources told news agency ANI.

Border stand off in Sikkim

Indian Army sources on Sunday morning stated that the defense forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in north Sikkim. The confrontation is reported to have taken place near the Naku La Sector and was solved later after local-level talks between the authorities. Minor injuries were reported on both sides, and Indian Army sources went on to state that as per established protocol, the stand-off was resolved mutually. Such kind of incident has taken place after some amount of time in the region, almost 2 years after the Dokalam stand-off.