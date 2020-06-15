Congress Attacks Army Chief For Calling Talks With China ‘fruitful’; Mocks ‘exuberance’

Amid border tensions with China, the Congress has yet again hit out at the armed forces and the Indian Army. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in a condemnable statement attacked Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane questioning his recent statements on the Indo-China standoff. Targetting the Army chief for his statements, the Congress leader mocked the Indian Army for calling talks with China ‘fruitful’ saying that the Army Chief’s ‘sense of exuberance is fearful.’ This comes with respect to the statements made by the Army Chief revealing that the border situation was ‘under control’ as of now.

This is not the first time that the Congress party has questioned the armed forces on the India-China standoff, or on other matters. The opposition parties especially the Congress have been demanding sensitive details regarding the diplomatic talks that are ongoing between China and India.

A few days ago Rahul Gandhi while politicising the border issue took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments during his Bihar rally saying that everyone knew the ‘reality’ of what was happening at the border. Shortly after he had tweeted saying ‘Chinese have taken our territory in Ladakh,’ questioning why the PM ‘was silent.’

India-China standoff under control

Since the border standoff, the government has maintained that the military and diplomatic level talks with China are going in the right direction which is evident from the de-escalation witnessed in the last few days. While there are still some contentious issues, the government, as well as the Army, maintains that the situation will be resolved in an amicable manner.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, while speaking to the media at the IMA passing out parade, said, “The situation at the LAC will be resolved through dialogue.” And this has been echoed by the Defence Minister in an interview with Republic TV.