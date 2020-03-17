Complaint filed against Chinese President in Bihar court for ‘hatching conspiracy to spread COVID-19’

SOURCE: ENS

Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Monday has filed a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s ambassador to India Sun Weidong, in the district and sessions court, accusing them of hatching a criminal conspiracy to spread coronavirus. Later, the case was forwarded to the court of SDJM (West) for further hearing on March 24. Ojha has alleged in the complaint that the both Xi Jinping and Sun Weidong have hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the humanity through spreading coronavirus.

Ojha took it seriously after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported to the nation about 110 cases of COVID-19 including 17 foreigners in India. Ojha said that coronavirus has originated from China’s Wuhan city in December 2019 and now claimed the lives of more than thousands of persons in many countries including two in India.

Alarmed at its unprecedented spreading, the WHO has already declared it a global pendemic. This is the third complaint cases filed by Ojha against any international political figure after he filed the second case against Pakistan PM Imran Khan in 2019. In the late 17 years, Ojha has filed 841 complaint cases in the court of Muzaffarpur since 2003.

He filed the first complaint case against the-then Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav when the RJD chief allegedly wanted to shift the zonal headquarter of East Central Railway (ECR) from Hajipur to another place of his choice. He said that he files complaint case wherever a statement of any public figure hurts the sentiment of both the people and the nation together.