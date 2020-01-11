Comparison Between Images From ISRO’s Cartosat-3 With Other Satellites; See Pictures

| By

SOURCE: NEWS NATION

More than a month after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched CARTOSAT-3, its most complex and advanced earth imaging satellite, it has captured some stunning images. The images are of Qatar and have been released by the space agency. “High-Resolution Panchromatic and Multi-spectral Images covering Qatar area as observed from CARTOSAT-3,” ISRO wrote on its official website while sharing the images. It said that calibration and validation of the products are in process, to further improve the quality of products.

Post its launch, ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

CARTOSAT-3 was placed into orbit 17 minutes and 46 seconds after lift-off, in the immediate mission after Chandrayaan 2 where the lander crashed while making a soft descent on the lunar surface on September 7.

All You Need To Know About CARTOSAT-3

CARTOSAT-3 is a third-generation agile and advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability and its success was described as ‘wonderful’ by ISRO chief K Sivan.

“CARTOSAT-3 is India’s highest resolution civilian satellite, and the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite ISRO has built so far,” Sivan said.