Communist Party member expelled after accusing Xi Jinping of ‘provoking conflict’ between China and India

A staunch critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping was expelled from the ruling Communist Party after he accused Xi of provoking conflict with India to divert attention of the public from domestic issues. Cai Xia, a former professor at China’s elite Central Party School, was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday for allegedly “damaging the reputation of the country” with her speeches.

Xia speeches were of “extraordinarily execrable nature”, and seriously violated the political discipline of the party, the notice said, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Xia was punished for anti-Xi speeches



She was punished because she had made speeches with “serious political problems”, the report said quoting a notice on the school’s website.

Following her expulsion, the former Communist Party member accused the Chinese President of “damaging the country’s reputation” and claimed that several people want to leave the Communist Party.

She also said that under Xi’s leadership, the Chinese Communist Party has become an obstacle to China’s progress.

‘Xi Jinping provokes conflict with other countries to consolidate own position’ In June, Xia in an interview to the UK’s The Guardian had accused Xi of provoking conflict between China and India apart from encouraging anti-American sentiment to consolidate his own position and authority.

“Considering domestic economic and social tensions, as well as those in the party of the last few years, he will think of ways to divert the attention of the Chinese public, provoking conflict with other countries, for example encouraging anti-American sentiment and the recent clash between China and India,” she said, referring to the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh.

She also said that China was heading towards disaster because people cannot speak the truth.

Central Party School, which specifically trains officials for the Communist Party of China was headed by Xi before he became President in 2012.