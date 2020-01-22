Communications technology POLNET 2.0 launched; jawans posted in remotest areas can now stay in touch with their families

SOURCE: DNA INDIA

A new communications system – POLNET 2.0 – has now been launched for the paramilitary security forces of the country, defence sources stated on Monday, adding that the new system will provide access to communication even from the most remote areas and offshore areas in the country, with the help of satellite communication.

Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) announced the news of the POLNET technology on Monday before kickstarting the two-day conference with the heads of Public Protection and Disaster Response (PPDR) agencies. Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (Mos) for Home Affairs, inaugurated the conference at Vigyan Bhawan today.

An improved POLNET 2.0 base communication was launched on the occasion. Here is why POLNET 2.0 is a milestone in communications technology:

The new technique POLNET will be offering several facilities, including video calls and internet to the police forces even from the most remote and offshore areas, with the help of satellite communication.

POLNET 2.0 will utilise a satellite-based infrastructure and work on the C-band of the electromagnetic spectrum instead of the Ku band frequency. This will ensure that it is not affected by weather conditions and provides seamless communications across all weather and terrain.

For the purpose, an ISRO satellite is being used with a 36 MHz dedicated transponder with the DCPW. It is expected that 3000 POLNET 2.0 centres will be established throughout the country in next two years, helping to establishing communications during disaster situations.

The system can be established through its flyaway terminals, which is a mobile system. The system can be established in less than 30 minutes.

In a first, the DCPW has also published a National Communication Standards (NCS) as a manual for the protocol and procedures that are to be followed for uniformity of efforts and coordination among police forces across the nation. The NCS was released in the form of a book.

At the event, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla presented the Keynote Address. The DCPW is eyeing to extend the POLNET 2.0 technology to incorporate the public switched telephone network (PSTN) into its system so that the jawans deployed at the most remote locations in the country can also make phone calls to their families with the help of this technology.