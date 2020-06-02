Commanders in talks over differences: Indian Army on LAC situation

SOURCE: ENS

Indian Army Sunday said Indian and Chinese military commanders have been in talks to address differences over the boundary in eastern Ladakh where tensions have been running high between the two sides. India has built up its reserves in depth, besides deploying sufficient troops and equipment, against the Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Army statement came in the wake of a video clip doing the rounds of social media, which showed an exchange between Indian and Chinese troops. Asserting that the video “was not authenticated”, it urged the media “not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders”.

Meanwhile, in response to the unauthenticated video, some Chinese Twitter users also posted images. There was no immediate response from the Army on these images.

“Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries. We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders,” it stated.

In its statement, Army also said that “currently no violence is happening.” Indian and Chinese soldiers had clashed at Pangong Tso on May 5-6, and this was later confirmed by the Army.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while underlining that India and China have different “perceptions of the LAC,” told TV news channels that the situation is “different this time” from earlier patrol clashes.

He was hopeful of diplomatic and military talks leading to a solution because the Chinese, he said, had also issued statements to that effect.

On the Pangong Tso clash, an official told The Indian Express that “our soldiers were constructing an OP (observation post) in Finger 4 area on May 5 when they were overwhelmed by a very large number of Chinese troops. Soldiers of both sides were injured in the clashes that ensued.”

A second official said more than 500 Chinese soldiers were estimated to have clashed with around 100 Indian soldiers. The clashes between patrols of both sides, the official said, have been a regular feature in the Finger area.