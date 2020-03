Combating COVID-19: Navy’s MARCOS commandos reaches out to fishermen at Wular Lake

SOURCE: ANI

The MARCOS commandos of Indian Navy reached out to the fishermen community at Wular Lake to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus. They also distributed ration among the needy. The MARCOS have been deployed in the Wular lake area for the past many decades for counter-terrorist operations.

Armed forces have been very active in fight against COVID-19 and have been deployed to look after all the evacuees from foreign countries.