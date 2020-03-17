Coast Guard Dornier Aircraft To Strengthen Surveillance in Karnataka Coast

SOURCE : Mangalorean

To boost the Coast Guard’s (CG) surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities on the country’s west coast in Karnataka State, CG Dornier 761 was made to undertake operational sorties for surveillance of coast of Karnataka and seawards up to 200 Nm from 13 – 16 Mar 2020.The Air Enclave at New Mangalore would improve the CG’s performance in its surveillance and reconnaissance roles off the coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands including uninhabited islands.

The Coast Guard District Karnataka informed that the Squadron will operate the indigenous HAL built Maritime Surveillance version multi-role Dornier 228 Short Range Maritime reconnaissance aircraft from New Mangaluru Airport. The Dornier aircraft is fitted with ‘state-of-the-art’ sensors and equipment which include Advanced Surveillance Radar, Electronic Sensors and networking features that would enhance Maritime Domain Awareness of Indian Coast Guard and be a force multiplier during Search and Rescue Operations.