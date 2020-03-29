Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in J&K

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

A man was shot dead on Friday by suspected militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. At about 8:35 PM, militants fired upon and injured a civilian identified as Mehraj Ahmad Bhat at his residence at Redwani Balla in Qoimoh area of the district in south Kashmir, a police official said.

Police said Bhat, an auto-driver by profession, was rushed to Anantnag hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case in this regard, the official said.