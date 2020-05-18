Chinese troops tighten control in Galwan Valley after India trespasses Chinese territory: Chinese Media

SOURCE: Global Times

In a resolute response to India’s recent, illegal construction of defense facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region, Chinese border defense troops have made the necessary moves and enhanced control measures, a source close to Chinese military told the Global Times on Monday.

Since early May, India has been crossing the boundary line in the Galwan Valley region and entering Chinese territory. The Indian side built defense fortifications and obstacles to disrupt Chinese border defense troops’ normal patrol activities, purposefully instigated conflicts and attempted to unilaterally change the current border control situation, the source said.

The Galwan Valley region is Chinese territory, and the local border control situation was very clear. The actions by the Indian side have seriously violated China and India’s agreements on border issues, violated China’s territorial sovereignty and harmed military relations between the two countries, according to the source.

In view of the current situation, China’s border defense troops have taken necessary measures to strengthen an on-the-spot response and control of border areas, resolutely safeguarding China’s sovereignty and security and maintaining peace and stability in border areas.

According to the source, the border troops of China and India will keep in touch with each other on the current situation through meetings and representations.