Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing

China on Monday said its troops “strictly’’ abide by the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, refuting the Indian army’s statement that said the Chinese armed forces had carried out provocative military actions on the southern banks of the Pangong Tso.

Responding to a question on the Indian army statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said the troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) never cross the line.

“Chinese border troops always strictly abide by the LAC. They never cross the line. Border troops on the two sides have been in close communication regarding the issues on the ground,” ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said.

Asked about any ongoing meetings to resolve this new development, he said: “What I said is that the two sides through diplomatic and military channels maintain close communication. As to specific meetings and talks, if there is anything, we will release it in a timely manner”.

Earlier in the day, the Indian army accused Chinese soldiers of trying to alter the status quo.

The statement said Indian troops had been able to pre-empt the PLA from trying to change the facts on the ground.

A Brigade Commander-level flag meeting is said to be in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues on the ground.

There have been several meetings between the two sides to disengage after border troops clashed in Galwan Valley on June 15, which led to casualties on both sides.

Chinese troops have been slow to pull back, particularly around Pangong Tso, the saltwater glacial lake spread across 700 sq km.

The Chinese effort to enlarge the border row came just two days after the defence ministry in Beijing told India that it should look at the “big picture of bilateral ties” and work with it and take concrete steps to bring the relationship back on the “right track of normal development.”

India has made it clear that China should work on complete disengagement, and then de-escalation of troops in eastern Ladakh, underlining that this can be achieved only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. The message from New Delhi has been that the Indian army will stay firm on Chinese efforts to alter the status quo and has stressed that the PLA will have to return to their April 20 position.