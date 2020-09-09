Chinese tourists in Pangong? Congress asked- now Indians will have to take visa

| By

SOURCE: NAVBHARAT TIMES

Amid the ongoing tension in Ladakh, the Congress has opened a front against the Modi government. Congress leaders are attacking the Modi government by telling a viral video of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh. In this video, some Chinese tourists are seen boating in a lake. Congress leaders have described it as Pangong, although the veracity of this video has not been confirmed yet. There is also no evidence of the Congress’s claim that when and where this video was shot.

Congress National Spokesperson Shama Mohammed tweeted this video and said that seeing this as an Indian makes me blood. Chinese tourists are apparently vacationing in Pangong Tso. PM Modi is still in agreement with China’s lies that there has not been any incursion or occupation in Indian territory.

The video has also been tweeted by Saral Patel, the national convener of the social media department of the Congress. He wrote in the caption that Chinese tourists in Pangong Lake area. Congress leader Salman Nizami has also shared this video. He wrote in his tweet that Chinese tourists in Ladakh’s Pangong Lake. Can anyone ask a ’56 inch ‘Chokidar’ if Indians now need a visa to visit Pangong Lake?

A quarter of the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh is located in the Indian territory, while the rest is in the part of China. The dispute between India and China started on Finger 4, located on the northern shore of this lake. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) emanates from Finger 8, while China occupies Finger 4. At the same time, the Indian army occupies several important strategic peaks in the southern area of ??this lake.