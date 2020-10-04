Chinese tanks won’t be able to survive in battle with T-90s, say Indian tank commanders deployed at LAC

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Chinese light tanks won’t be able to survive if an armoured battle breaks out between them and the T-90 Bhismas of the Indian Army in the icy heights of eastern Ladakh.

India has deployed tanks in large numbers in the world’s highest tank battlefields in Eastern Ladakh to counter the Chinese PLA’s threat Amid tensions with between India and China, the PLA has transgressed at multiple points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) moving its tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

‘Chinese tanks won’t survive against our T-90s and the T-72s’

“I believe that in case there is a battle involving the tanks during the present situation and they deploy their light tanks, I can assure you that it won’t survive against our T-90s and the T-72s,” said a tank commander talking to ANI on the condition of anonymity.

This statement comes after recent reports indicated that the Chinese had deployed their light tanks opposite the Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh from the Sub-sector North to the southernmost parts of Ladakh including the Chumar-Demchok area.

China had recently tested a light tank named T-15 and reports from the Chinese media say that light tanks would be more suitable for operations in the mountainous region.

T-90 tank can operate in extremely cold weather conditions

The Russian-origin T-90 tank can operate in extreme cold weather conditions and have been deployed by the Indian Army all along the LAC at multiple locations from Depsang plains in the DBO sector to the southern bank of Pangong lake including the Spanggur gap area and the Chumar-Demchok sector.

Sources told ANI that the Chinese tanks and infantry combat vehicles including the T-99s and the PTZ have also been deployed. They are backed by the long-range artillery and surface to air missile defence systems.